Renta! to Release Akudama Drive Manga Digitally in English

English, Chinese editions launch on October 9

Renta! announced on Thursday that it will digitally release the manga adaptation of Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games' original television anime series Akudama Drive in English on October 9. The company will also launch the manga in Chinese on the same day.

The series delayed its premiere date in July to a premiere on the AT-X channel on October 8 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), and then it will run on the BS NTV , Sun TV , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and J:Tele channels, as well as on the FOD service. Funimation annnounced in July that it will stream the anime. The anime had been delayed from July to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the story of the anime, long ago the "Kantō" and "Kansei" countries had a war that divided the world. But at the end of the war, Kansei became a vassal to Kantō. However, Kansei's government and police force declined, and crime became rampant. The criminals are called "Akudama."

Source: Press release