Akudama Drive Anime Gets Manga in July

Too Kyo Games and Studio Pierrot 's official website for their original television anime series Akudama Drive revealed on Friday that the anime is inspiring a manga adaptation by Rokurou Ōgaki ( The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke ). The manga will debut on Renta! with its first two chapters on July 7 with 48 pages, with 24 new pages per chapter every month thereafter.

The Akudama Drive anime recently delayed its premiere date from July to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the story of the anime, long ago the "Kantō" and "Kansei" countries had a war that divided the world. But at the end of the war, Kansei became a vassal to Kantō. However, Kansei's government and police force declined, and crime became rampant. The criminals are called "Akudama."

Ōgaki launched a manga adaptation of the The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke spinoff anime in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday Super magazine in 2013, and ended it in 2015 with six volumes. He and Shinichi Inotsume published Hōrōsha , a two-chapter manga spinoff of both Takashi Shiina 's Zettai Karen Children and The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke stories, in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in 2015.

Sources: Akudama Drive anime's website, Comic Natalie