Rokurou Ōgaki's Crazy Food Truck Manga Ends

The February 2022 issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine published the final chapter of Rokurou Ōgaki 's Crazy Food Truck manga on Tuesday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on February 9.

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume on May 17. The company describes the story:

Gordon is a gruff, middle-aged cook running a food truck in a sand-covered wasteland. When he encounters Arisa, a naked girl sleeping in the middle of nowhere, he takes on the unintended traveling companion and her unexpected appetite. Too bad she also has unexpected baggage—an armed militia hot on her tail! Fasten your seatbelts for postapocalyptic cooking and violent mayhem on this crazy food truck road trip!

Ōgaki launched the manga in Monthly Comic @Bunch in July 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's second volume on July 8.

Ōgaki launched a manga adaptation of the The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke spinoff anime in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday Super magazine in 2013, and ended it in 2015 with six volumes. He and Shinichi Inotsume published Hōrōsha , a two-chapter manga spinoff of both Takashi Shiina 's Zettai Karen Children and The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke stories, in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in 2015.