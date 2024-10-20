How would you rate episode 15 of

With last week's episode ending on a pretty big cliffhanger, it's no surprise that it doesn't take long for things to start escalating in this one, but first: we've got another random short to kick things off with. This one is basically just Wendy and Carla freaking out over a bug in their room before Erza shows up and wrecks their entire dorm in a failed effort to kill it. That's..basically the whole joke. I did get a bit of a kick out of Erza flashing out the murder eyes over this, but otherwise this one's pretty forgettable compared to the last few.

Thankfully the actual episode picks up some slack there, and sure enough it seems like the White Mage's efforts to seal the Wood God Dragon away by destroying the orbs has only made the situation worse. We learn from all the townspeople that the orbs were actually responsible for limiting his power, and now that they've been destroyed, it's caused him to reawaken, while all of the people living on his back get reabsorbed into his body, as they were never actually human to begin with. All of this comes totally out of left field for the White Mage, and it seems as though she was tricked into causing this by an unknown party. While it's not confirmed to be the case, the implication is that the Moon God Dragon is the one who's been pulling her strings, and that she has her own agenda which seems to have something to do with viewing the world as distorted. It's all well and good, but it also just reminded me of how unclear the White Mage's motives behind sealing away powerful magic users still are, and while there's a lot of mysteries here to ponder, I'm hoping that we at least get that one answered before the rest of this arc is through.

In the meantime, it does at least seem like we're done with whole subplot about freeing the guild from her possession as when Natsu and Wendy go back to confront her, they learn that the roar from the Wood God Dragon's reawakening seems to have canceled out her spell. Wendy also manages to use her separation enchantment spell to split Touka apart from the White Mage, and while the others are content to leave the latter to her fate, Natsu decides to bring her along with them. In nearly any other instance I'd probably complain about this being a pretty anticlimactic way to deal with the issue of the White Mage turning the guild into her personal cult, but like I said in my last couple of reviews, I felt like this plot was already starting to wear out its welcome a few episodes ago, and at this point I'm more than happy to be completely done with it. I'm also not gonna lie that I laughed pretty hard at Laxus literally going “who did this?” upon snapping out of it and wondering how Erza got beat up, and Mirajane having vague recollections about being attacked by Gray so I'm glad that we at least got a couple of good punchlines out of the whole deal.

The rest of the episode largely just centers around dealing with the immediate threat of the Wood God Dragon as he starts sending out creatures called God Seeds that can read a person's mind and transform into the strongest person they can think of. For Gray's group, that means having to square off with a clone of Gildarts, but in Natsu's case he somehow…gets Happy. For some reason he's completely unfazed by this even after getting the explanation of the clone being based off someone strong, which I guess means that Natsu thinks pretty highly of the little guy? I'd say that's heartwarming, but by Natsu's own admission, this is the second time today that he's punched him, so he sure doesn't have any actual qualms about fighting him. However when the God Seed attempts to read his mind again, it instead transforms into Zeref which seems like something that could make for an even worse problem than everything else going on right now. Apparently this is exactly what Natsu planned for, but exactly what said plan is, is anyone's guess. Maybe he's gonna try taking advantage of the whole death curse thing to kill all the tree people or something? The possibilities are wacky and while I'm not at the edge of my seat waiting to see how this all plays out, I am curious enough that it's got my attention while we wait for the answer.

