Tetsuya Chiba Becomes 1st Manga Creator to be Honored With Japan's Order of Culture

The Japanese government honoredmanga creatoron Friday with its prestigious Order of Culture award. Tetsuya is the first manga creator to receive the honor. The order is awarded to those "who have made outstanding contributions in developing" Japanese culture.

Chiba stated in a blog post since now such an honor also includes the world of manga, he feels a great sense of responsibility as a representative of the industry. He stated he feels the creative work of all manga creators has been recognized with the award. He added he hopes that manga will continue to become an aspect of Japanese culture loved by people all over the world. He also thanked original authors, publishers, editors, booksellers, and all those involved in the production and publication of manga.

Chiba debuted as a manga creator in 1956. He is perhaps best known for his Ashita no Joe ( Tomorrow's Joe ) boxing manga, which ran from 1968 to 1973, and has remained a mainstay in Japanese popular culture for decades. The manga inspired two television anime in 1970 and 1980, as well as two anime films in 1980 and 1981. Most recently, the manga's story was re-imagined in a new sci-fi setting with new characters in 2018's Megalobox anime, which credits the original manga as its origin. The sequel series for Megalobox , Megalobox 2: Nomad , premiered in April 2021.

Chiba was nominated to the Japan Art Academy in 2022 as one of its first two manga creators (along with Yoshiharu Tsuge ). He is also currently the president of the Japan Cartoonists Association.

Chiba is 85, and had heart surgery to put a stint in his coronary artery in January 2022. Chiba noted in a blog post on Friday that he also recently had eye surgery.

His Hinemosu Notari Nikki manga is ongoing, but has been on hiatus since August.