©若木 民喜・小学館／ アニメ「結婚するって、本当ですか」製作委員会 ©若木民喜／小学館

Marriage is a big deal to a lot of people. Through religions and cultures, it has been touted as one of the defining elements in a person's life. Even now, I still feel some pressure from my family to get married at some point and have kids because sometimes people frame a life without marriage as lesser. I don't subscribe to that idea and think people should be able to live however they want. But I like how this show uses a fake marriage to highlight different meanings of marriage to different people.

Our protagonists Takuya and Rika are adults after my own heart. As someone who is generally introverted and has a very hyper-specific interest in a very cute dog to take care of at home, I feel like I was watching a show where I was split in half. This show is set up with that classic dynamic of putting together two characters who would not usually interact and have a blossoming romance take root. It's all very predictable, and you could argue the setup is incredibly forced since there should be less extreme ways to get out of your job forcing you to relocate. But I don't care if the situation has been done. It's thoughtfully handled; the relationship building is believable, and this dynamic affects everybody else. The show is checking off all of those boxes, and I'm here for it.

I love the insight into the lives of these two before we start any romantic progression. They're setting how they may ironically be perfect for each other before they even realize it, since they are generally on the same wavelength. They also seem like people who would both give each other space to celebrate their specific hobbies or be happy to participate in them. There are hints about the two of them potentially longing for more than they have. Still, it will take them a while to realize this, and I appreciate the slow approach.

The show's biggest draw is how this fake marriage highlights what everybody thinks about marriage. Our main duo completely underestimated how intense work gossip can be. I love the conversation with Takuya's dad and how he equates the lack of a ceremony as a reflection of the place they live. I'm looking forward to when Takuya has to visit home to explain the situation. Episode three was a highlight because I loved the princess's resolve to live a happy life with her girlfriend. To some, marriage is the be-all and end-all, but for others, it can be a trap or something that holds you back from living the life you want. This is probably one of the more solid shows this season. While I have an idea of the endpoint, how we get there is where the real fun is.

365 Days to the Wedding is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.