Episode 1122 is a fitting high-water mark for the series before it goes on an extended hiatus.
This episode serves as equal parts sendoff and celebration. Garp gets the former, with a chance to shine once more in the area he does best: hitting things really hard. And of course, he does so with all of the visual pomp and circumstance we have come to appreciate from the Toei team in recent years. But it is also a celebration of Koby and Helmeppo, featuring a lot of the former not only doing a big punch of his own but going on an emotional journey about who and what he wants to protect. The desperate run up the arm of the Beehive colossus underscores this and the fear he experiences for his fellow marines' safety is something special.
It's easy to forget how important Koby is for long-time audience members. Or at least, it can be easy for me to forget until the series reminds me. Koby was one of the first characters Luffy – and by extension, we – encountered on this journey. His rise through the ranks of the Navy in parallel with Luffy may not have had quite the same amount of screen time, but seeing just how far he has come is just as impactful. The episode also does a great job subtly juxtaposing Koby and Kuzan as Garp's mentees who chose different paths. Even the joyful sadness of the final moments that Garp and Koby are experiencing while Aokiji stands cold and silent speaks volumes.
Another especially important point in this week's episode is the use of color. Lots of terrific moments where characters would go monochrome to indicate intent, emotion, or simply who was being spoken to. And Koby's constant flashing of color while appearing and reappearing in the dark void looked terrific. While I will be sad that there is no new One Piece for the next few months, it certainly is a great capstone episode to send it into hiatus.
Because ATRI can't decide what sort of story it wants to be, it fails to excel at anything it attempts, ultimately becoming a lukewarm mishmash of genres.― Anime based on visual novels must often take drastic measures to cram their frequently verbose, lengthy stories into digestible animated form. Sometimes, this works spectacularly well (Steins;Gate), conversely it can lead to disaster (Umineko, Ts...
Scriptwriter Erika Yoshida shares the most important theme of season two and how the series' characters have changed.― Everyone climbs the tower with something different in their hearts…
Tower of God Season 2 is here at last!
The view from the top is… Series Composition/Script: Erika Yoshida
A depiction of real-life problems in our world today ーSeason 2 is finally here after four years. How do you ...
Titan ballads, giant balloons and puppets, and aerial artistry brought Hajime Isayama's iconic manga to life.― “Are you a cult? Is this musical based on a cult manga or anime?” I was half-surprised when an English-speaking, middle-aged press attendee asked this at the Attack on Titan: The Musical press conference. The answer would have been a Google away. Still, perhaps the woman's confusion was to ...
Ys X: Nordics follows Adol Christin once again as he sets sail on a new adventure, but the game harkens back to older Ys games with a charming PS2 look.― Ys X: Nordics is the latest entry in the action RPG series, Ys. Over the past several entries, the Ys series transitioned to featuring party-based combat like many other modern Japanese RPGs like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and ...
We spoke with BAKERU's director—Tadanori Tsukawaki of Good-Feel about a wide range of topics—from the game's anime inspirations, its educational elements, and even giant robots for good measure.― While playing through BAKERU, I couldn't help but reminisce about the 3D platformers that defined a large part of my childhood—Ape Escape, Sly Cooper, the list goes on. But as mentioned in my review, my fo...
If there's chicken soup for sick days, Ramen Akaneko is the anime version of that.― If there's chicken soup for sick days, Ramen Akaneko is the anime version of that. It comforts like a warm blanket, asking nothing of the viewer, except maybe occasional sympathy and understanding. There's otherwise no critical thinking required, no sprawling storylines to detangle, no long list of characters to reme...
Fan Letter special, special edited version of Fish-Man Island arc to air until then― A teaser video for Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga and its anime adaptation is confirming on Sunday that the anime will resume the ongoing Egghead arc next April. The announcement followed the television broadcast screening of the Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation anime and the One Piece Film Red anime on Sunday...
It's terrible that Cocoa Fujiwara couldn't see The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant, but it's also a way for us to keep enjoying her work, even after she is gone.― The worst thing about The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies is that there won't be anymore. Or at least, no more based on the original manga by Cocoa Fujiwara; Fujiwara tragically passed away before completin...
1st season debuted on September 6― Animation ID announced on Saturday that the "light anime" based on Romy Oishi's Lockdown Zone: Level X (Kankin Kuiki Level X) story is getting a second season. The first season premiered on September 6 and starred: Sora Amamiya as Ryoka Tsurumi
Ryota Ohsaka as Shūhei Murosaka
Mirei Kumagai as Ryoka's mother
Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Shūhei's father Hikaru Sato (The 10...
Show's 7th season ended on Saturday― The final 21st episode of the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime aired on Saturday, and announced that the anime's next season will be the final season. The final season is slated to debut in 2025. In the below video, Deku states, "This is the story of how we became the greatest heroes," before announcing the final season. The above video also reveals r...
New anime will be 8th season in franchise's overall "D Series"― The official X/Twitter account for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed the new Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Deluxe-hen anime on Saturday. The new series will debut in January 2025. 🟥🟦ヴァンガード Divinez デラックス編 🟦🟥TVアニメ『カードファイト!! ヴァンガード Divinez デラックス編』2025年1月放送決定‼ お楽しみに‼#ヴァンガード #ディヴァインズ pic.twitter.com/PWjRAYOTZF— カードファイト!! ヴァンガード公式 (@...
As the Preview Guide nears its end, we get one of the heaviest hitters of the season! Check out our thoughts on Dragon Ball Daima and all the other new anime airing this fall!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Fall 2024 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic will cover as many shows as they c...
Lynzee and James discuss the Look Back anime film from studio Durian, Uzumaki pissing away all of its goodwill, and some of the best anime premieres for Fall 2024!― This Anime Movie Will Make You Cry! Lynzee and James discuss the Look Back anime film from studio Durian, Uzumaki pissing away all of its goodwill, and some of the best anime premieres for Fall 2024! The ANN After Show streams live on Y...