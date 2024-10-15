How would you rate episode 1122 of

One Piece (TV 1999) ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1122 is a fitting high-water mark for the series before it goes on an extended hiatus.

This episode serves as equal parts sendoff and celebration. Garp gets the former, with a chance to shine once more in the area he does best: hitting things really hard. And of course, he does so with all of the visual pomp and circumstance we have come to appreciate from the Toei team in recent years. But it is also a celebration of Koby and Helmeppo, featuring a lot of the former not only doing a big punch of his own but going on an emotional journey about who and what he wants to protect. The desperate run up the arm of the Beehive colossus underscores this and the fear he experiences for his fellow marines' safety is something special.

It's easy to forget how important Koby is for long-time audience members. Or at least, it can be easy for me to forget until the series reminds me. Koby was one of the first characters Luffy – and by extension, we – encountered on this journey. His rise through the ranks of the Navy in parallel with Luffy may not have had quite the same amount of screen time, but seeing just how far he has come is just as impactful. The episode also does a great job subtly juxtaposing Koby and Kuzan as Garp's mentees who chose different paths. Even the joyful sadness of the final moments that Garp and Koby are experiencing while Aokiji stands cold and silent speaks volumes.

Another especially important point in this week's episode is the use of color. Lots of terrific moments where characters would go monochrome to indicate intent, emotion, or simply who was being spoken to. And Koby's constant flashing of color while appearing and reappearing in the dark void looked terrific. While I will be sad that there is no new One Piece for the next few months, it certainly is a great capstone episode to send it into hiatus.

Rating:



One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.