Koichi Yamadera, Toshihiko Seki, Ryūsei Nakao, Other Voice Actors Discuss 'No More Unauthorized Generative AI' Effort

Voice actors bring up interesting points about ethical use of generative AI

In a bid to prevent the unauthorized use of voices in generative AI, a number of Japanese voice actors announced on October 15 that they had founded the No More Mudan Saisei AI (No More Unauthorized Generative AI) group. After a short preview video featuring Ryūsei Nakao , the group has launched a series of videos with voice actors speaking their thoughts on the use of generative AI on October 21.

No More Mudan Saisei AI vol.1 youtu.be/cPT13DzDzrc?feature=shared on @ YouTube

The nearly six-minute video features voice actor Kōichi Yamadera , Chika Sakamoto , Mika Kanai , Toshihiko Seki , Kujira , and Ryūsei Nakao discussing their thoughts on generative AI voice replication. Each voice actor expressed their concerns regarding the technology with Seki and Kujira noting issues surrounding the lack of legal copyright protections of their respective voices and how their voices are their “product.”

However, both Yamadera and Nakao make interesting arguments for the ethical use of the technology. Yamadera stated he saw the technology as something people and fans could have fun with in private. But he also noted issues arise when people try to commercialize the works they generated, or post them widely online such as on social media.

Nakao, on the other hand, cited how a voice actor friend of his lost his or her voice and their last lines were generated with AI. While Nakao thought this was amazing, he also imparted viewers the wisdom of Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase (roughly translated), “Show children the real thing.”

It appears the six voice actors featured in the latest No More Mudan Saisei AI video have mixed feelings about the use of generative AI voice technology. While they recognize the playful potential of generative AI, they also understand its commercial use potentially lowers the value of their craft. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, few measures have been taken to protect voice actors and their craft.