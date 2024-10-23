Voice Actor Yuichi Nakamura Completes Entire 1,400-Game Super Famicom Collection (in Box)

Nakamura: “I think I'll start a new hobby"

Besides his prolific voice acting career, Yūichi Nakamura is the quintessential otaku . He has several “nerdy” hobbies — including but not limited to gunpla ( Gundam plastic models) and video games. He recently completed a major gaming milestone: collecting every commercially released Super Famicom game in-box.

Nakamura announced the feat in a live YouTube stream on October 17, just after the 23-minute mark of the archived stream. He noted that's over 1,400 games:

The voice actor took to his X (formerly Twitter ) account to confirm his achievement later that day:

So, I've completed my collection of official commercially released Super Famicom titles.

I think I'll start a new hobby.

(This photo doesn't show all of them!)



While Super Famicom is the Japanese version of the Super Nintendo game system, not all regions got the same selection of games. As such, it appears Nakamura has collected every Japanese game for the system. Judging by an image of his collection that he posted on October 5, it's a mix of sealed and unsealed boxes.

I'm wondering in what order to arrange them