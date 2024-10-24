×
Interest
Gundam SEED Director Mitsuo Fukuda Confirms Cyber Formula, Dendoh Anime Were Cut Short

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Such is the fate of some anime series based on toy lines

kv-15
Image via Future GPX Cyber Formula Official Web site
© Sunrise

When anime series face the chopping block, fans don't always find out why. Creators often don't go on the record to even confirm the anime was cut short, at least not right away. The topic came up this past weekend, when a discussion on whether the After War Gundam X anime was cancelled started trending in Japan on X (formerly Twitter).

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM director Mitsuo Fukuda took the moment to speak up on October 20 about two of his past anime:


fukuda_mitsuo
Left: Mitsuo Fukuda. Right: Yoshiyuki Tomino
Image via Mitsuo Fukuda's X/Twitter account
©福田己津央

The ominous word "cancellation" was trending and I couldn't help but look at it. By the way, toy anime projects back then were usually canceled if they didn't run for a year. Cyber Formula and Dendoh were similarly canceled.

In a followup post, Fukuda noted that series like the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime and Space Runaway Ideon were also toy anime productions.

Most of the older works like Gundam and Ideon were developed for toys.

What is a bit unclear about Fukuda's initial post, though, is if the director is referring to toy sales or viewership numbers when speaking about cancelation. However, when fellow director Taiki Nishimura asked Fukuda if the OVA series of Cyber Formula was created because of its cancelation, Fukuda noted it was partially due to high sales of home media and albums.

Nishimura: So Cyber_____ was indeed canceled. It didn't feel that way when I was a high school student watching it…but was that the reason it was later expanded into OVAs?

Fukuda: Although we didn't get the numbers from the main sponsors or the stations, we had a lot of fans buying the music and home video releases, so we got clients.

Fukuda concluded his thoughts about anime cancellation in a post on October 21:

Even though it was "canceled," it persisted over time because it was interesting. I feel cancellation is fine, but the way it is perceived now is completely different than it was back when anime aimed at children was unimportant.

Sources: Mitsuo Fukuda's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5), Taoki Nishimua's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

