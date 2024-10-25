J-Novel Club Announces New 'Knight' BL Imprint

New series slated to launch for Knight in early 2025

U.S. light novel and manga publishing company J-Novel Club announced on Friday during the MCM London Comic Con event a new boys' love ( BL ) imprint "Knight." New series are slated to launch with the new imprint in early 2025.

J-Novel Club launched in October 2016. The company releases light novels and manga digitally. Membership to its service gives subscribers access to a new chapter a week for all its series.

Kadokawa acquired J-Novel Club in 2021.

J-Novel Club reached a print distribution agreement ealier this year with Hachette Book Group via Yen Press and Diamond Book Distributors. Hachette will distribute all of J-Novel Club 's frontlist and backlist titles in North America while Diamond Book will handle international sales.

Source: J-Novel Club 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.