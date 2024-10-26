Kazuma Kawamura, Yuki Tanaka Perform Themes for I Left My A-Rank Party TV Anime

Fantasy series to debut in January, air for half year

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on 30 channels in NTV 's network in Japan, and it will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year).

The anime stars:

Katsumi Ono ( Beast Saga , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! X , In the Land of Leadale ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , chief animation director for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters and is also one of the chief animation directors along with Akira Takahashi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- ), Yumiko Hara ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! ), and Ippei Ichii ( Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ). Akira Kikuchi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Brave Beats ) is the action animation director and Go Sakabe ( Kizuna no Allele , Date A Live series) is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases Yūri 's manga adaptation digitally, and describes the story:

As far as adventuring goes, supporting your party is a thankless job—even more so if you're just a lowly red mage like Yuke Feldio. So, when he gets fed up with his A-rank party of total a-holes, he ditches them for some former students—a trio of girls who just looove his company. Thing is, to conquer the world's greatest dungeon and achieve his dream, he'll have to teach these cuties a thing or two…and he may just learn there's more potential within him (and them) then he ever knew.

Kodansha debuted Unagi's original light novel series in June 2021. The publisher released the fourth volume on October 2.

Yūri 's manga adaptation debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on September 9.

