News
Demon Lord 2099 Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, October 26 Premiere

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ian Sinclair, Sarah Wiedenheft, more star in dub on Saturday

Image courtesy of Sony Music
©2024 紫大悟・クレタ/KADOKAWA/魔王2099製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta's Demon Lord 2099 (Maou 2099) light novel series on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Image courtesy of Sony Music
©2024 紫大悟・クレタ/KADOKAWA/魔王2099製作委員会
The anime debuted on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 on October 12. The series is also airing on MBS, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. The series is streaming in Japan on d Anime Store and ABEMA. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in English-speaking, Latin America, and European countries.

Ryo Ando (episode director for 86, series director for Double Decker! Doug & Kirill) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Yūichirō Momose (So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Witch and the Beast) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ryousuke Tanigawa (chief animation director for One Punch Man (TV 2)) is designing the characters, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Tatsuya Katō is composing the music.

Shiyui is performing the opening theme song "Hollow," and sekai is performing the ending theme song "Spira."

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Kiiro Akashiro is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace+ website.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
