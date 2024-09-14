Demon Lord 2099 Anime Debuts on October 12

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©2024 紫大悟・クレタ/KADOKAWA/魔王2099製作委員会

The official website for the anime of authorand illustrator's) light novel series revealed on Saturday that the series will debut on October 12. The anime will debut on, andon October 12 at 24:00 (effectively October 13 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will air later that night on, onon October 13 at 10:30 p.m., and then onon October 15. The series will stream in Japan onand

Ryo Ando (episode director for 86 , series director for Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , The Witch and the Beast ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ryousuke Tanigawa (chief animation director for One Punch Man (TV 2) ) is designing the characters, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Tatsuya Katō is composing the music.

Shiyui is performing the opening theme song "Hollow" and sekai is performing the ending theme song "Spira."

The anime stars Satoshi Hino as Demon Lord Veltol and Miku Itō as Machina.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.