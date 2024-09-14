News
Demon Lord 2099 Anime Debuts on October 12
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta's Demon Lord 2099 (Maou 2099) light novel series revealed on Saturday that the series will debut on October 12. The anime will debut on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 on October 12 at 24:00 (effectively October 13 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will air later that night on MBS, on AT-X on October 13 at 10:30 p.m., and then on Chukyo TV on October 15. The series will stream in Japan on d Anime Store and ABEMA.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Ryo Ando (episode director for 86, series director for Double Decker! Doug & Kirill) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Yūichirō Momose (So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Witch and the Beast) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ryousuke Tanigawa (chief animation director for One Punch Man (TV 2)) is designing the characters, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Tatsuya Katō is composing the music.
Shiyui is performing the opening theme song "Hollow" and sekai is performing the ending theme song "Spira."
The anime stars Satoshi Hino as Demon Lord Veltol and Miku Itō as Machina.
Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.
Sources: Demon Lord 2099 anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web via Crunchyroll
