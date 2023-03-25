Demon Lord 2099 Novels Get Anime

Aniplex announced during its stage event at AnimeJapan 2023 on Saturday that it is producing an anime adaptation of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta 's Demon Lord 2099 ( Maou 2099 ) light novel series. Aniplex revealed a key visual, but did not reveal any further details on the anime.

©︎紫大悟・クレタ

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Murasaki and Kureta released the first novel volume under Kadokawa in January 2021, and the second volume in April 2021. Yen Press released the second volume in June 2022.

Kiiro Akashiro is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace + website.

Sources: Aniplex AnimeJapan 2023 stage event, Demon Lord 2099 anime's website



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.