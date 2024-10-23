Precure Stage Event Asks Grown-Up Fans Not to Cosplay or Talk With Kids

Parents or guardians can still talk with their children

One of the big Precure events each year is the stage show tour. Fans of all ages go to see that year's magical girl team in person, in cities all over Japan. But, with the shows open to both adult and children, certain precautions are set in place to ensure kids have a great time. And for the Wonderful Precure! Dream Stage this year, adult fans are cautioned not to speak with any children who are not in their custody.

Image via x.com ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

According to the Wonderful Precure! Dream Stage website, children have been frightened due to adult fans talking to them and shouting during the performances. As such, the site strongly suggests adults “exercise caution” or be forced to switch seats with other viewers. Along with this guideline, the organizers also discourages adult fans from attending the show in any Precure cosplay . No reason is given, but it's likely due to children mistaking cosplayers as cast members or staff.

Wonderful Precure! Dream Stage will perform until March 2 in several Japanese cities. Fans can pre-order tickets for 3,800 yen or purchase tickets at the venue for 4,000 yen (about US$25 and US$27, respectively). Children under 3 may attend for free if they sit on a guardian's lap.