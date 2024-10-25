The Demon Girl Next Door Manga Gets Stage Play

Play runs from January 9-15 in Ginza

A new official website opened on Friday to announce that Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga is inspiring a stage play that will run from January 9-15 at the Ginza Hakuhinkan Theater.

Naru Kawamoto is directing and writing the play.

The stage play stars TOOMI as Yūko Yoshida, Karin Osanai as Momo Chiyoda, and Seia Yamada as Lilith.

One morning, fifteen-year-old Yoshida Yuko wakes up to discover she has sprouted demon horns and a tail! Not only that, she learns from her mom that she has supernatural powers and an important mission—to restore her family's glory by defeating the local magical girl. The magical girl in question is Chiyoda Momo, a student at Yuko's school. With strength that is only mediocre at best, Yuko's task to vanquish Momo will prove more challenging than she realizes in this topsy-turvy magical girl comedy.

Ito launched the manga in September 2014. The manga's sixth compiled book volume was published in February 2021. The manga is being published in English, and the sixth volume was released on November 1.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. A second anime season titled Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme premiered in April 2022. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the second season and streamed it on HIDIVE .