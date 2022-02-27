The Demon Girl Next Door Anime Season 2 Unveils More Cast, Staff, Song Info, April 7 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga posted more cast and staff members, information on theme songs, the April 7 premiere, and a new key visual for Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme , the anime's second season, on Monday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Ayasa Itō as Riko, an employee at the café Asura

as Riko, an employee at the café Asura Takashi Matsuyama as Manager Shirasawa of the café Asura



Yoshihiro Tōgō replaces the first season's Yoshio Ookouchi as the compositing director of photography. Yoshikazu Iwanami is also replacing Masahiro Goto as the editor.

The newly announced returning staff members include:

Just as in the first season, the unit shami momo, composed of the lead voice actresses Konomi Kohara and Akari Kitō as their respective characters, performs the opening theme song "Tokimeki Rendezvous" (Heart-Pounding Rendezvous). Konomi Kohara , Akari Kitō , Minami Takahashi , and Tomoyo Takayanagi (again as their respective characters) perform the ending theme song "Yoikagen Tetragon" as the unit Kōro Machikado.

The anime will premiere on the TBS channel on April 7 at 25:28 (effectively, April 8 at 1:28 a.m.), and it will also run on the BS11 channel.

The returning cast includes:

Konomi Kohara as Yūko Yoshida

as Yūko Yoshida Akari Kitō as Momo Chiyoda

as Momo Chiyoda Minami Takahashi as Lilith

as Lilith Tomoyo Takayanagi as Mikan Hinatsuki

as Mikan Hinatsuki Sayaka Senbongi as Anri Sata

as Anri Ayaka Suwa as Sion Ogura

as Sion Ogura Hitomi Ohwada as Ryoko Yoshida

as Ryoko Yoshida Sayaka Ohara as Seiko Yoshida

Hiroaki Sakurai is returning to ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is once again in charge of the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is returning to design the characters.

The first season aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the anime in August 2020. Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Yuko Yoshida is just an ordinary schoolgirl — until one day her dormant, devilish powers are unleashed by the demon Lilith! Yuko transforms into Shadow Mistress Yuko, a supernatural powerhouse with horns and a devil tail. Now she must defeat another mystical being named Momo Chiyoda, the shrine maiden of the Light Clan… who just so happens to go to Yuko's school! But being a demonic magical girl isn't as easy as it looks, and Yuko has a whole lot to learn before she's ready to fulfill her destiny and take on the Clan of Light.

The manga launched in Manga Time Kirara Carat in September 2014. Houbunsha published the sixth compiled book volume in February 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga.