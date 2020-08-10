HIDIVE Streams Demon City Shinjuku OVA, The Demon Girl Next Door Anime's English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Demon City Shinjuku anime in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub on August 17 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company also announced that it will begin streaming The Demon Girl Next Door anime's English dub on August 27 at 12:30 p.m. in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Portugal, Latin America, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Germany, and France.

Sentai Filmworks acquired the digital rights to the Demon City Shinjuku anime.

Yoshiaki Kawajiri ( Ninja Scroll ) directed this 1988 original video anime adaptation of a classic horror novel by Hideyuki Kikuchi ( Vampire Hunter D ) at Madhouse .

In the story, a man named Levih Rah has created a Demon City in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, and he aims to destroy the entire planet. Sayaka Rama vows to take on Levih Rah to rescue her captive father, and she comes to Demon City with a teenager named Kyoya and the mythical figure Mephisto.

Discotek released the anime with English subtitles and a dub on Blu-ray last month and a "remastered special edition" on home video in 2011. Central Park Media once released this anime on video tape and DVD in North America before filing for bankruptcy. Digital Media licensed the original novel, while ADV Manga released Shin-ichi Hosoma's manga adaptation.

The television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks describes the story.

Yuko Yoshida is just an ordinary schoolgirl — until one day her dormant, devilish powers are unleashed by the demon Lilith! Yuko transforms into Shadow Mistress Yuko, a supernatural powerhouse with horns and a devil tail. Now she must defeat another mystical being named Momo Chiyoda, the shrine maiden of the Light Clan… who just so happens to go to Yuko's school! But being a demonic magical girl isn't as easy as it looks, and Yuko has a whole lot to learn before she's ready to fulfill her destiny and take on the Clan of Light.

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) directed the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) supervised the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the characters.

Source: HIDIVE (link 2)