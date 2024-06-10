Hiroshi Takahashi, Yanse Kazu's OREN'S Manga Nears Final Chapter

© Hiroshi Takahashi, Yanse Kazu, Akita Shoten

Akita Shoten

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on June 4 thatand'smanga is nearing its final chapter.will publish the next chapter on July 2.

The manga is set in the aftermath of a great disaster, and depicts the struggle for survival of men.

Takahashi and Kazu launched the manga in Bessatsu Young Champion in September 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 18.

Takahashi launched the Jank Runk Family manga, a crossover with the OREN'S manga, in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in September 2016. He ended the manga's first part in March 2018, concluded the second part in August 2019, and the third part ended in May 2022. The manga's fourth part began in its 12th volume, which Akita Shoten published in December 2022.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

The live-action films, in turn, inspired manga adaptations.

