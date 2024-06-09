Train Like a Hashira With New Demon Slayer Smartwatches

Get your total concentration on and learn some demon slaying techniques

One of this generation's hit anime and manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba turns a vampire hunting story into one of familial love and superpowers and places it into a pre-modern Japan setting. But what would happen if the pre-modern crossed paths with the modern? Behold the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba smartwatches by Garrack.

Image via x.com ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

The Kimetsu no Yaiba Goods X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba smartwatches on April 17. The post noted the pre-orders for the watch began on April 24 and sales began on May 13.

The first ever " Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba " smartwatch by GARRACK!



Pre-orders start on Wednesday, April 24, and sales begin on Monday, May 13



https://garrack.jp/kimetsu/

While this initial post didn't go into much detail, the Garrack website had more information. There will be two versions of the smartwatch. The first is based on the series protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and features a wristband based on his haori short coat and his katana's tsuba guard. The second is based on Tanjiro's younger sister, Nezuko Kamado, and features a wristband based on her kimono's design.

Image via x.com ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable Image via x.com ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

The smartwatch's also feature slightly different installed apps. For the Tanjiro design, fans will get a total concentration app and Hashira training app. The total concentration app will start a breathing exercise program while the Hashira training app will “customize your workout into Hashira training.” The Nezuko watch will feature a sleeping app which will track your sleeping patterns and an alarm app which will give you access to the watches alarm function. Both smartwatches also include an analog design clock face, weather app, heart monitor, and pedometer. All the apps are run through the Huawei Heal app.

The big question is, will the Demon Slayer smartwatch work with my smartphone? The answer is yes. The smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS. The watches also feature a 14-day battery life, 24-hour health monitoring, a workout mode with 100 modes to choose from, among other features. Each watch will also come in a special case with a charging cable, second set of wrist bands, and a plate showing the serial number.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba smartwatches by Garrack are a cool piece of Demon Slayer merchandise. They are a bit on the pricey end at 35,200 yen (about US$866), though. Added on top of this, Garrack does not ship outside of Japan. However, the watches will be available from other online sellers including, Rakuten , World Wide Watch Yahoo, Animate Online, The Clock House online store, Time Time online, Bic Camera , Edion , and Joshin Web.