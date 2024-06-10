Anime Expo Hosts Manga Creator Yūki Kanamaru, Director Kiyotaka Oshiyama

Image courtesy of Udon Entertaniment © Yūki Kanamaru, Kadokawa, Udon Entertainment

Udon Entertainment

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers

announced on Monday that manga creator) is attending this year'sin her first U.S. event appearance as Udon's guest with assistance from. Kanamaru will participate in limited ticketed autograph signings on July 5-6.will also release the English-language debut of themanga with a special edition variant cover for the first volume.

The staff for Anime Expo also revealed on Sunday that it will host animator and Flip Flappers anime director Kiyotaka Oshiyama at this year's convention. As director of the upcoming anime film of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto 's " Look Back " one-shot manga, Oshiyama will participate in a panel about the film.

Kanamaru launched the More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ( Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman . ) manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa published the 12th compiled book volume on June 4. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

Oshiyama is the founder of Studio Durian . He made his directorial debut with the Flip Flappers anime, and he is directing the " Look Back " anime film. He is the director and writer of the "Shishigari" (Lion Hunter) anime short. Oshiyama was also the devil animation director for DEVILMAN crybaby and the cyborg designer of Deca-Dence . He is a mechanical designer on the Make My Day anime film.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.