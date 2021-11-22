Yūki Kanamaru's 'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Manga Gets Anime

Manga about classmates doing marriage training school project launched in 2018

Manga creator Yūki Kanamaru announced on Twitter on Monday that their Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman ' ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) manga is getting an anime project. The announcement did not reveal the anime's format.

Kanamaru drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

The manga centers on third-year high school student Jirō Yakuin, who gets saddled with his gyaru classmate Akari Watanabe for the class's "marriage training" project about practicing to be a married couple. Jirō is the complete opposite of Akari, but the two know that if they do well they will be able to switch partners to end up with their respective crushes, and so they force themselves to act like the perfect married couple.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa published the sixth volume on June 4. The manga's seventh volume will ship on December 3.