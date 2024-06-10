Gal-Sen's Meguru Ueno Launches New Manga on June 17

Ueno to launch youth suspense manga PEEP

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Monday that Meguru Ueno will launch a new manga titled PEEP in the magazine's next issue on June 17.

The youth x love/hate suspense manga tells the story of an extreme cosplay account that a student secretly enjoys, and the student discovers that the true identity of the person on the cosplay account is a popular "gyaru/gal" in class.

© Meguru Ueno, Kodansha

Ueno launched the Hajimete no Gal manga in Kadokawa's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2015, and Kadokawa published the 18th compiled book volume on March 26.

Ueno launched the Hajimete no Gal manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2015, and Kadokawa published the 18th compiled book volume on March 26. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired with the title My First Girlfriend is a Gal . Funimation streamed a simuldub for the anime and released the series on home video in August 2018.

Ueno launched the five-volume Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? ( Otaku no Tonari wa Elf desu ka? ) manga in July 2019, and the series ended in March 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English.



