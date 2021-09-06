News
Meguru Ueno Launches Gal-Sen Manga on September 13
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This year's 41st issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Meguru Ueno will launch a new manga titled Gal-Sen in the magazine's 42nd issue on September 13. The manga will follow a big-busted, sexy, and tanned "gyaru/gal" who is a teacher, and she has a sadistic side.
Ueno launched the Hajimete no Gal manga (pictured at right) in Kadokawa's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2015, and Kadokawa published the 13th compiled book volume on July 26. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired with the title My First Girlfriend is a Gal. Funimation streamed a simuldub for the anime and released the series on home video in August 2018.
Ueno launched the five-volume Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? (Otaku no Tonari wa Elf desu ka?) manga in July 2019, and the series ended in March. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.
Source: Weekly Young Magazine issue 41