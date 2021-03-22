Does A Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? Manga Ends

Manga debuted in July 2019

Meguru Ueno 's Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? ( Otaku no Tonari wa Elf desu ka? ) manga ended in this year's 17th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine on Monday.

Ueno launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 5.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume digitally and in print in August.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

High schooler Inudo Keita dreams of being a great mangaka. He also happens to live in a Japan that mingles with the denizens of strange and fantastical alternate worlds. When a gorgeous pyromaniac elf moves into the apartment next door, Keita's life flies off the rails--and she's only the first otherworldly girl to throw his life into chaos. Will Keita be able to complete a single manga page without a beautiful woman turning his day into a hot, flaming mess? (Probably not!)

Ueno launched the Hajimete no Gal manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2015, and Kadokawa published the 12th compiled book volume on January 26. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired with the title My First Girlfriend is a Gal . Funimation streamed a simuldub for the anime and released the series on home video in August 2018.