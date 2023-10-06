Gal-Sen Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga about "gyaru/gal" teacher debuted in September 2021

The 77th chapter of's manga revealed on September 25 that the manga would end in four chapters. As the manga's 78th chapter launched on October 2, the manga will now end in three chapters. The 79th chapter will debut on'swebsite on October 9.

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in September 2021. The manga moved to YanMaga Web in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 4.

The story follows a big-busted, sexy, and tanned "gyaru/gal." She is a teacher and also has a sadistic side.

Ueno launched the Hajimete no Gal manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2015, and Kadokawa published the 17th compiled book volume on August 25. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired with the title My First Girlfriend is a Gal . Funimation streamed a simuldub for the anime and released the series on home video in August 2018.

Ueno launched the five-volume Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? ( Otaku no Tonari wa Elf desu ka? ) manga in July 2019, and the series ended in March 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

Source: YanMaga Web





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.