Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Premieres in U.S. With 3 Episodes on June 27 on Max, Hulu

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Monday that it and Wit Studio 's original Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime will premiere in the U.S. on Max and Hulu with its first three episodes on June 27. Episodes will then debut weekly, with the fourth episode launching on July 4 and the 10th and final episode streaming on August 15. The company streamed a teaser trailer

The series will premiere on the same date in international territories including Aniplus and Laftel in Korea, ADN in France, and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

© & TM DC © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. All rights reserved.

The series will debut in Japan on July 5 at 24:30 (effectively July 6 at 12:30 a.m.) on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The series will stream in Japan on numerous streaming services including ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai .

Warner Bros. describes the original anime's story:

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Eri Osada ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Gintama episode director) is directing the original anime at Wit Studio . Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Vivy Prototype light novel writer) and Eiji Umehara ( Vivy Prototype light novel writer) are writing the scripts. Manga artist Akira Amano ( ēlDLIVE , Reborn! , Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ) is drafting the original character designs, and Naoto Hosoda ( Seiren , Digimon: The Movie key animator) is designing the characters for animation. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Golden Kamuy , Undead Unluck ) is composing the music. Shinya Tsuruoka is serving as the animation producer from Warner Bros. Japan .

Tomoyasu Hotei is performing the opening theme song "Another World," and Mori Calliope is performing the ending theme song "Go-Getters."

Source: Press release