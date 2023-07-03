News
Warner Bros. Japan, WIT Studio Unveil Original Anime Series Suicide Squad ISEKAI Based on DC Characters
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio announced at their panel at Anime Expo on Monday their original anime series titled Suicide Squad ISEKAI, based on famous DC characters.
Warner Bros. describes the original anime's story:
DC's Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI* in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators!
*ISEKAI means “another world”, which is now one of the most popular genres for Japanese anime.
Eri Osada (Jujutsu Kaisen, Gintama episode director) is directing the original anime at Wit Studio. Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Vivy Prototype light novel writer) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy Prototype light novel writer) are writing the scripts. Manga artist Akira Amano (ēlDLIVE, Reborn!, Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective), who drew the announcement art featuring Harley Quinn (image above), is drafting the original characters, and Naoto Hosoda (Seiren, Digimon: The Movie key animator) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Golden Kamuy, Undead Unluck) is composing the music. Shinya Tsuruoka is serving as the animation producer from Warner Bros. Japan.
Wit Studio is known for its production of anime series such as Attack on Titan, The Ancient Magus' Bride, Ranking of Kings, Spy×Family, and the upcoming SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film among others. The company recently launched its own vertical-scrolling full color manga app HykeComic.
Source: Press release