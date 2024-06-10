'Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu's' Mito Launches New Manga

Overlap announced on June 3 that manga creator Mito will launch a manga adaptation of Akira Shikimi 's Seijin Kōshaku-sama ga Last Boss da to Iu Koto o Watashi dake ga Shitteiru ~Tensei Akujo wa Hametsu Kaihi o Mosakuchū~ (Only I Know that the Saintly Duke is the Last Boss ~The Reincarnated Villainess Plots to Avoid Her Demise~) story on Takeshobo 's Story Dash website. The announcement did not reveal when the manga will launch.

Shikimi serialized the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October to December 2022. Overlap released the first volume of the print version of the story in September 2023, and will release the second volume on June 25. Mai Ouka is drawing the illustrations for the novels.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed and released all three volumes of Mito 's Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu ( Minegishi-san wa Ōtsu-kun ni Tabesasetai ) manga in English.

Seven Seas Entertainment also licensed and released all three volumes of the manga adaptation of Shikimi's The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath novels. Akiko Kawano drew the manga.