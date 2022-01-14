Wit Studio's Bubble Anime Film Casts Alice Hirose, Sayaka Senbongi, Marina Inoue

The official website for Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio , announced on Saturday three more cast members and a screening at next month's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Film and television actress Alice Hirose (left in the images above) will play Makoto, a scientist who investigates the story's titular bubble and joins the main character Hibiki and the others. Sayaka Senbongi (right) and Marina Inoue (center) will play characters to be revealed later. (Senbongi starred as Mumei in Wit Studio 's Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , while Inoue plays Armin Arlelt in Attack on Titan .)

Bubble will play as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The festival will run from February 10 to February 20.

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is directing the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) is composing the music.

The film's cast includes Jun Shison , Mamoru Miyano , Yuuki Kaji , and Tasuku Hatanaka .

Netflix describes the anime:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

In 2018, Netfix announced a comprehensive business alliance with Production I.G and BONES on Wednesday. The alliance includes both Production I.G and its sister anime studio in the IG Port group, Wit Studio . Wit Studio is also producing the original anime Vampire in the Garden , which will debut in Netflix in 2022.