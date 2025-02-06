Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, 2025 TV Debut

The staff for the anime of writer Norishiro-chan and artist Setsuda's Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime ( The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses ) manga opened a website for the anime on Friday. The site unveiled a teaser promotional video for the anime, revealing its cast, staff, and 2025 television premiere.

Image via Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime anime's website ©のりしろちゃん・雪田幸路（秋田書店）／「気絶勇者と暗殺姫」製作委員会

The cast members include:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as protagonist Toto



Iori Saeki as Ciel, Toto's friend



Hitomi Ueda as Anemone, Toto's friend



Haruka Shiraishi as Gore, Toto's friend



Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is directing the anime at CONNECT . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Tsurune , Train to the End of the World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takao Sano ( Chitose Get You!! , Shomin Sample , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita is composing the music.

The manga's story follows the hero Toto, who is strong but very shy and has trouble forming a party. One day, three beautiful women - Ciel, Anemone, and Gore - approach Toto to form a party. However, their secret goal is to assassinate him.

The manga debuted in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on Friday.