Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime Manga Gets Anime

Image via Amazon Japan © Norishiro-chan, Yukiji Setsuda, Akita Shoten

revealed in the 10th compiled book volume of authorand artist Setsuda's(The Faint Hero and the Assassin Princesses) manga on Friday that the series is getting an anime.

The manga debuted in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022.

The story follows the hero Toto, who is strong but very shy and has trouble forming a party. One day, three beautiful women - Ciel, Anemone, and Gore - approach Toto to form a party. However, their secret goal is to assassinate him.

