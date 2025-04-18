Yen Press Licenses Yankee & Carameliser, Magical Midlifer, Monster-Colored Island, More Manga/Novels

Yen Press announced at this year's Sakura-con event on Friday that it has licensed the following titles:

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Lira and the Winds of War

Title:novelCreator: Sayuri UedaSummary: Lira, a Polish girl who lost her parents during the Great War, now lives in a mansion with an immortal being known only as the Count. After witnessing the tragedies occurring across Europe along with Joerg, a German soldier who serves as her guard,she resolves to use the Count's powers in a desperate bid to protect her homeland. Meanwhile, Joerg must make a choice of his own, with the fate of mankind hanging in the balance. Conflict after conflict, humanity's history and deeds are filled with an endearing foolishness.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Divine Incursion

Ryōkai Shinpan

Title:) novelCreators: Oumi Kifuru (story),(art)Summary: In this world, there exist divine beings beyond mortal comprehension. They scoff at the binary of good and evil. Some cast their own flesh down to the earth, others encroach upon the sanctity of dreams, and yet others warp the very fabric of reality. These beings threaten peace across Japan, and humans are completely at their mercy. Agent Katakishi and his junior partner Miyagi belong to a secret government organization tasked with investigating these incidents. But even as they work to oppose these deities and the dangerous humans who worship them, Katakishi has a personal mission to pursue: He wants to track down the whereabouts of his missing wife, even if it forces him to confront a terrible truth...

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Bone Ash

Title:novelCreator:Summary: Mitsuhiro Matsunaga is an investor relations manager at a large development firm that's currently in the process of constructing a new high-rise building. After claims surface online of fires breaking out, illness spreading, and human bones unearthed at the site, he ventures there himself to find out whether there's any truth to the rumors. During his search, he detects an eerie dryness and the distinct smell of a person burned completely to ash, bones and all. Eventually, Mitsuhiro stumbles across a mysterious ritual space with a huge hole not on any blueprints—and inside it, a man in chains. Mitsuhiro flees aboveground in a panic, only to quickly learn it is but a taste of the terror that has begun to plague him and his family!

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Yankee & Carameliser

Title:mangaCreator: Chiuko UmeshibuSummary: Take one influencer and one bad boy extraordinaire, whisk in a sprinkling of sweets, a scoop of social media, and you get...? Maki and Akito's love story, hot out of the oven! After all, even though Maki might have a bit of a bad rep, the guy must be just as gooey on the inside as the glorious goodies he posts all over social media. So when Akito gets a taste of how dangerously delicious his desserts are, he can't help wanting a taste of the man himself...

Image via Amazon Japan

Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!?

Title:) mangaCreators:(story),(art)Summary: Meet Takuya Seo, an otaku who sits behind the popular gals in class, Ijichi and Amane. Since they're people from different “castes,” you wouldn't expect them to have much in common. But when their worlds collide over a borrowed eraser, Takuya slips up about his favorite anime, and Amane...is rather quick to correct him. She says she's not a fan, but her familiarity with the series suggests otherwise. Could she be...a fellow geek?!

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Mahō Chūnen

Title:) mangaCreators: Maki (story),(art)Summary: Magical girls—guardians of the people, vanquishers of witches, and defenders of the innocent, all while putting smiles on the faces of children in a flashy spectacle of mass-marketable entertainment. However, things aren't always so family friendly behind the scenes! When the villains get too gruesome for Saturday morning cartoons, these youthful protectors are, in turn, protected by...grizzled middle-aged men? They may be a bunch of old farts, but these geezers have one job: to use their wealth of experience (and some kick-ass magic) to support the mystical maidens from the shadows!

Image courtesy of Yen Press

D.N.Angel New Edition

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: He was an ordinary boy. Seriously, Daisuke Niwa cannot stress it enough—he was just a regular guy with a normal crush on one of the pretty girls at his middle school, end of story. If only that were the case... Instead, he's stuck body-swapping with a daring phantom thief every time he sees the object of his affections, and his totally average life has been turned upside down by the people chasing after him in some crazy game of cat-and-mouse!

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Monster-Colored Island

Kaijū-iro no Shima

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: Middle school student Kon Chigawa has never left the small island she was born on, nor does she expect to. Shunned by her classmates, Kon's always alone, and she hasn't ever been in love, either. That is, until she encounters the city girl Furuka on a cliff—and ends up resuscitating her after they fall into the ocean! Upon waking, the two mysteriously find themselves in front of a cave said to house monsters, a place Kon often spends time by. And with that, strange occurrences begin to happen on the island...

Image courtesy of Yen Press

The Maid is a Vampire

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: Fifteen-year-old Alfred Sainoji, the heir to the prestigious Sainoji family, spends his days becoming the perfect gentleman. His only solace from the strict lifestyle his family expects of him is his maid, Magly. However, this cool and collected maid has a secret—not only is she a vampire, she's a naughty vampire.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Home Alone

Title:) mangaCreators:(story),(art), Keji Mizoguchi (character design)Summary: The manga adaptation of the ever-popular Rascal series is back with another installment! Sakuta's shut-in sister, Kaede, has been content always being at home after the bullying incident that put her there. Plus, that's where her favorite onii-chan is! Yet, slowly but surely, Kaede's feelings are beginning to change as she looks to the world beyond the four walls of her home.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Corpse Knight Gunther

Title:webtoonCreator: MAYO-NUGURISummary: Unsurprisingly, humanity stood no chance in their war against the vampires. As the vampires hunt down the last fragments of mankind to extinction, refugees in the Holy Land “Bahal” turn to one last Hail Mary. Using their limited resources and technology, they are able to revive a legendary hero in hopes of doing what no warrior was able to do: defeat the vampires. However, their revived corpse, a gladiator named Gunther, is the furthest thing from heroic. He's disgusting, selfish, and cruel—but also humankind's final hope.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

[ Oshi no Ko ] “Coloring x Idol” Color Activity Book

Oshi no Ko

Mengo Yokoyari

Title:Creators:Summary: It's the first official coloring book for! Containing carefully selected illustrations by the series artist,, this is a fun-filled experience for fans young and old!

Source: Email correspondence