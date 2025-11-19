Tales of Berseria Remastered Game Launches on February 26

The official website for the Tales of Berseria Remastered game announced on Wednesday that Bandai Namco Entertainment will launch the remastered edition on February 26, 2026 in retail and download versions on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The new edition will then launch on Steam on February 27 (Japan Time).

The remastered edition will include over 70 kinds of DLC created for the original game, although some of the original's DLC wil not be bundled.

The original Tales of Berseria game debuted in 2016 as the first main entry in the Tales of franchise to feature a solo female protagonist. (The Japanese mobile-exclusive game Tales of Breaker did feaature a solo female protagonist in 2005.)