Manga Up! Global Adds Aoi-kun Wants This Muscular Girl to Flex! Manga in English

Romantic comedy series debuted in September 2024

Manga UP! Global added Komeko Uchino 's Aoi-kun Wants This Muscular Girl to Flex! ( Aoi-kun wa Mukimuki Manojo wo Kōtei Shitai ) manga in English on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Aspiring stylist Aoi, insecure about his short stature and cute looks, is tasked by his grandmother with a unique challenge: help Maju, a former elite wrestler insecure about her tall, muscular frame, choose an outfit for a matchmaking party. Polar opposites in looks and personality, this unlikely pair must team up to find Maju a life partner...

Sparks fly in this romantic “boy-meets-girl” story of transforming insecurity into confidence!

Uchino launched the series on Square Enix 's Gangan Online platform in September 2024, after initially publishing a one-shot version on the site in July. Uchino announced on October 17 that the series will be discontinued after the third volume. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume on June 12 and will ship the third volume on January 9.

