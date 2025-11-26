Exclusive: Titan Comics Previews Strange Pictures Manga's English Cover, Pages

Volume 1 ships on June 2

Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Wednesday the cover and spreads from its upcoming English release for Kikō Aiba 's manga adaptation of Uketsu 's original novel Strange Pictures ( Henna E ).

Image Courtesy of Titan Comics © Kikō Aiba, Uketsu, Titan Comics

Titan will release the first volume on June 2. The manga is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Forbidden Planet.

The company describes the story:

Strange Pictures is the spine-tingling manga adaptation of Uketsu 's bestselling debut novel, brought vividly to life by artist Aiba Noriyuki. Uketsu – the enigmatic masked writer who has become one of Japan's most talked-about authors – first captivated readers with a novel that sold in the millions. Now, the terror unfolds panel by panel. At its core lie nine childlike sketches. A pregnant woman's doodles on her blog conceal a dire warning. A boy's simple drawing of his home hides a message no child should know. A murder victim's final sketch becomes a clue that drags an amateur sleuth into a labyrinth of secrets. Each picture is innocent at first glance -– yet when pieced together, they reveal a web of unsolved mysteries and shattered psyches. For fans of Junji Ito and modern psychological horror, Strange Pictures transforms the mundane into the macabre. Some images fade, but these horrors will be etched in your memory.

Aiba launched the manga on Futabasha 's Web Action manga website in October 2024. The series entered its final arc on November 18.

Kyō Ayano launched The Strange House ( Henna Ie ) manga, an adaptation of Uketsu 's original novel of the same title, on Ichijinsha 's comic HOWL web manga service in January 2023. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English. Asukashinsha published the original novel in July 2021. The original novel's live-action film adaptation premiered in Japan in March 2024.

Source: Email correspondence