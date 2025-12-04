News
Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy Game's PC Version Launches in Spring 2026
posted on by Alex Mateo
Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy (initially announced as Madō Monogatari 4), a new entry in the first-person dungeon crawler RPG franchise, for PC via Steam in spring 2026.
Idea Factory International released the game physically and digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on July 29.
The release features Japanese audio and subtitles in English and French. The game features randomly generated dungeons, Magic Artes, item synthesis, and minigames at school. Kiminone perform the opening theme song "Asoventure."
The game launched in Japan in November 2024, although it was originally scheduled for release in summer 2024. Compile Heart developed the game with Sting and with cooperation by the franchise's rights holder D4 Enterprise. The game collaborated with Sega to include familiar "Puyo" characters.
Source: Press release