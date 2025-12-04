Hiromu Shinozuka's Kemocchi Biyori Manga Ends

Manga launched in April 2023

Image via Amazon © Hiromu Shinozuka, Shogakukan

The January 2026 issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter of Hiromu Shinozuka 's Kemocchi Biyori manga on Wednesday.

The manga's story begins when Ema, alone at home on her 12th birthday, decides on a whim to recite a magical spell that her grandmother taught her. The spell allows her to see small fairies called Kemocchi. Getting to know seven Kemocchi, all with their specific quirks, makes Ema's life more of a handful, but their smiles lift Ema up when she is down and needs help.

Shinozuka launched the manga in Ciao in April 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 26.

Shinozuka launched the PriPri Chi-chan!! manga in Ciao in March 2015, and ended it in February 2019. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2017, and aired for 36 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.



