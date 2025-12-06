Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Anime Unveils Trailer, Visual

2nd season premieres in April 2026

The staff of the television anime of Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi 's Wistoria: Wand and Sword ( Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria ) manga unveiled during the Anime Festival Kassel event in Germany on Saturday a new trailer and visual for the second season:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©大森藤ノ・青井 聖・講談社／「杖と剣のウィストリア」製作委員会

The second season will premiere in April 2026.

The first season's director Tatsuya Yoshihara is the new season's general director, and Hideaki Nakano ( Saiyuki Reload Blast , Servamp ) is the new director at first season animation studios Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono returns as character designer and chief animation director, and Yūki Hayashi also returns to compose the music.

The first season premiered on TBS and 27 affiliated channels in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub . The anime's fourth episode was delayed by one week and aired in August 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the 10th volume on November 25. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on November 7. The manga's "Terminalia Arc" and first part ended in May 2023 and got an epilogue chapter that June.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.