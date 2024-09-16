HYBE, ENHYPEN's Dark Moon: The Blood Altar Webtoon Gets Anime

Urban fantasy, teen romance series will stream on

The Aniplex Online Fest 2024 event on Monday revealed that HYBE and ENHYPEN 's Dark Moon: The Blood Altar webtoon is getting an anime adaptation.

Yen Press has licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Mixing urban fantasy and teen romance, the story follows the confrontation, confusion, and chemistry between a group of vampires, a pack of werewolves, and a mysterious girl with a secret. The tale of DARK MOON is told in the form of a series of stories, starting with DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR . Combining a heroine with incredible abilities, youthful friendships, and a powerful secret, DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR brings new levity and energy to teen romance.

The webtoon features the members of the South Korean group ENHYPEN .

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The webtoon launched in English in January 2022 and ended with the 71st chapter in October 2023.