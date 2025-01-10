Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble: Raising My Baby Brother With Memories From My Past Life Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yashiro 's Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble: Raising My Baby Brother With Memories From My Past Life ( Shiro Buta Kizoku desu ga Zense no Kioku ga Haeta node Hiyoko na Otōto Sodatemasu ) light novel series posted its first full promotional video and visual on Friday. The video announces the anime's cast, staff, and July premiere date.

Image via Shiro Buta Kizoku desu ga Zense no Kioku ga Haeta node Hiyoko na Otōto Sodatemasu anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

The cast includes:

Misaki Kuno as Ageha



Image via Comic Natalie © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Mariya Ise as Regulus



Image via Comic Natalie © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Masafumi Sato ( Denki-Gai , Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Bibliophile Princess , Tonbo! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa ( Jewelpet , Fairy Ranmaru , Sweet Reincarnation ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music.

The novels' story centers on Ageha, a five-year-old obese child and the eldest son of a count in a corrupt but powerful country. Ageha was born with his memories of his previous life as a Japanese intact. Ageha meets his half-brother Regulus, and discovers that he will grow up to kill him over the right to inherit the title. Ageha accepts his future and decides to raise his younger brother.

Yashiro launched the ongoing light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. TO Books published the novels' first volume with illustration by keepout in January 2020. TO Books will release the 13th volume on January 15.

Yokowake launched the light novels' manga adaptation on TO Books ' Comic Corona manga website in September 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2021, and will publish the fifth volume on January 15.