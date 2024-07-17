Yashiro's Shiro Buta Kizoku desu ga Zense no Kioku ga Haeta node Hiyoko na Otōto Sodatemasu Light Novel Gets TV Anime

Story of an aristocrat's eldest son raising his half-brother to prevent future assassination launched in 2018

TO Books revealed on Wednesday that Yashiro's Shiro Buta Kizoku desu ga Zense no Kioku ga Haeta node Hiyoko na Otōto Sodatemasu (I'm a White Pig Aristocrat, But I Regained My Memoried from My Previous Life, So I'm Raising a Younger Brother) light novel series will get a television anime adaptation.

Image via TO Books' X/Twitter account © Yashiro, TO Books

The novels' story centers on Ageha, a five-year-old obese child and the eldest son of a count in a corrupt but powerful country. Ageha was born with his memories of his previous life as a Japanese intact. Ageha meets his half-brother Regulus, and discovers that he will grow up to kill him over the right to inherit the title. Ageha accepts his future and decides to raise his younger brother.

Yashiro launched the ongoing light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. TO Books published the novels' first volume with illustration by keepout in January 2020. TO Books will release the 12th volume on Saturday.

Yokowake launched the light novels' manga adaptation on TO Books ' Comic Corona manga website in September 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2021, and the fifth volume on February 15.