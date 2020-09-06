Jump Special Anime Festa 2020 Online Event on October 11 Will Feature Anime of Bōkyaku Battery Manga

Event to also feature new video for, voice actor talk shows for

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Shueisha will hold the "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020" event on October 11, although the company will hold the event online for free. The event will stream on the official YouTube channel for the magazine.

The event will feature talk shows with the voice actors featured in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen anime, as well as a new video for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the upcoming second season of Dr. Stone . The event will additionally screen an anime video based on Eko Mikawa's Bōkyaku Battery baseball manga, which launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018.

The Jump Special Anime Festa event is a yearly event that screens anime shorts and promotional videos based on manga featured in Weekly Shonen Jump , V Jump , or Jump SQ. magazines. The videos usually screen for one day in various cities in Japan.

Shueisha did not hold the event last year. The 2018 event screened a short for Black Clover , and also screened a clay-animated short for Haikyu!! , a promotional video for the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film, an anime short for Hinomaru Zumō , and a One Piece video highlighting parts of the Luffy vs. Katakuri fight that had not yet aired. Videos for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , The Promised Neverland , and Akuma no Memumemu-chan also screened.

The Jump Special Anime Festa event is different from the similarly named Jump Festa convention normally held each December.