Oblivion Battery Baseball Anime Gets 2nd Season

Kadokawa revealed in an announcement video on Sunday that the television anime of Eko Mikawa 's Oblivion Battery ( Bōkyaku Battery ) baseball manga will get a second season.

©みかわ絵子/集英社・KADOKAWA・MAPPA

The anime's first season premiered on April 9. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.

Eijuu Takashima was in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , SSSS.Gridman ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , Handa-kun ) was in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers , Triage X ) was the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa ( Dance Dance Danseur ) designed the characters. Mrs. Green Apple performed the opening theme song "Lilac," and rock band Macaroni Enpitsu performed the ending theme song "Wasurena Uta."

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha will publish the manga's 20th compiled book volume on December 4.

The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.