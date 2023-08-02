Bōkyaku Battery Baseball Manga Gets TV Anime

Eko Mikawa 's Bōkyaku Battery baseball manga is getting a television anime. The staff revealed the cast and visual:

©EM/S,K,M

The cast includes:

Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine

©EM/S,K,M

Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname

©EM/S,K,M

The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.

The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime. Parako Shinohara (storyboard for Dino Girl Gauko , You Don't Know Gunma Yet ) directed the anime, Noriko Itou ( In This Corner of the World , Punch Line animation director) served as character designer and chief animation director, and Hisako Akagi ( Land of the Lustrous ) was the art director.

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 15th volume shipped on March 3, and will publish the 16th volume on Friday.

Source: Press release