Crunchyroll Adds Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, GITS: The Human Algorithm Manga

ASHIDAKA - The Iron Hero manga also added

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at the Anime Expo Lite event on Saturday that it launched three new simulpub manga from Kodansha Comics , including Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm , and ASHIDAKA - The Iron Hero . All three titles are available now.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume on April 1. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it released the seventh volume on April 21.

The manga inspired an anime that aired from January-June 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the dub on FunimationNow .

A Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game launched last October, and it ended service on June 30.



Kodansha Comics describes Jun'ichi Fujisaku and Yuki Yoshimoto 's The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm manga:

Hackers attempt to assassinate a politician during a speech preaching the advantages of cybernetic prosthetics. Fortunately, Togusa is there to whisk her to safety, and the investigation leads Batou to a suspicious factory in the artificial islands in southern Japan. Meanwhile, Chief Aramaki hears of a disturbing discovery at the other end of the country: dozens of artificial bodies, illegally dumped near a village where an anti-cyberization sect conducts their training and "rites." Among the empty shells is one formerly inhabited by the woman who embodied Section 9 until she left it behind and disappeared: Major Motoko Kusanagi…

Fujisaku and Yoshimoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2019. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga for digital simulpub, and released the first volume digitally and in print on June 23. Kodansha released the first volume in Japan on April 20.



Kodansha Comics describes Ryo Sumiyoshi 's ASHIDAKA - The Iron Hero manga:

In a world where everyone bears metal arms, a demon bearing a hundred pairs of metal arms threatens total destruction on the world and everyone who lives within it. But even in the face of total hopelessness, a group of warriors is ready to tackle this desperate challenge! A boy named Ashidaka, with two pairs of metal arms of his own, gathers his companions for the sacred war to come …

Sumiyoshi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine on January 6. Kodansha Comics began simultaneously publishing the manga digitally in English on the same date. The manga is also available in French and Chinese simultaneously.

Sumiyoshi was previously credited for animal design for both seasons of the Golden Kamuy television anime. Sumiyoshi previously drew the Jinba and Toruso no Bokura manga.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)