Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Happiness Memories Smartphone Game Ends Service on June 30

The official website for Bushiroad and Monstar Lab's Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game announced on Thursday that the game will end service on June 30 due to the state of the game and the current operations situation. The game halted sales of Happiness Diamonds in-game currency on Thursday.

The game is based on CLAMP 's Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga and anime. The game features new illustrations and game-original stories, and includes costumes from both the Clear Card and other arcs of the franchise .

Maaya Sakamoto performs the game's theme song "Flash." Keiichi Tomita wrote and arranged the song. The game features a returning cast.

In the game, players manage a miniature garden within the town of Tomoeda. By clearing missions, players are able to collect materials to reproduce Sakura's costumes, and are also able to freely decorate their own space.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume on April 1. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English.

The anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the dub on FunimationNow .