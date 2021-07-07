ASHIDAKA - The Iron Hero Manga Ends in Next Chapter in August

The August issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Tuesday that Ryo Sumiyoshi 's ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- ( Tekkai no Senshi ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 6.

Kodansha Comics is simultaneously publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world where everyone bears metal arms, a demon bearing a hundred pairs of metal arms threatens total destruction on the world and everyone who lives within it. But even in the face of total hopelessness, a group of warriors is ready to tackle this desperate challenge! A boy named Ashidaka, with two pairs of metal arms of his own, gathers his companions for the sacred war to come …

Sumiyoshi launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on March 17. Kodansha Comics published the manga's second volume in English on February 9, and the series is also available on Crunchyroll . The manga is also available in French and Chinese simultaneously.

Sumiyoshi was previously credited for animal design for both seasons of the Golden Kamuy television anime. Sumiyoshi previously drew the Jinba and Toruso no Bokura manga.