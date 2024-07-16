Tekken 8 Game's 2nd DLC Character Lidia Sobieska Launches on July 25

Returning character from Tekken 7 launches on early access on July 22

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the release date for its Tekken 8 game's second DLC character Lidia Sobieska (a returning character from Tekken 7 ) at its Tekken Talks event on Friday. The character will launch on early access on July 22 and release officially on July 25.

The company is streaming a new trailer with additional gameplay footage of the character.

Eddy Gordo was added to the game on April 4 as the first DLC character. The character first debuted in Tekken 3 . The character was available earlier on April 1 for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26. The game featured 32 characters at launch. The game crossed 2 million copies in sales worldwide in February.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan are all playable characters.

The game added a Tekken shop with free and paid additional content after launch. DLC characters will also have their stories expanded in a story mode. The game added the Tekken World Tour in the third update in April. The shop will receive one to two updates per month, with the UNIQLO UT x Tekken pack being the first free content for players. The story mode will be added for the additional characters sometime in the summer, showing how the characters were involved with the game's main story. The stories will be explored in free expansions for the main story rather than individual character episodes.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.